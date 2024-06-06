This morning flags were flown and wreaths laid as Pembrokeshire commemorated the 80th anniversary of the landings in Normandy, France.

The landings on June 6, 1944, were an ambitious mission that changed the course of the second world war.

They marked the start of the Allied counter-offensive which led to eventual to victory in World War II more than a year later.

Events to commemorate the landings are taking place across Pembrokeshire today and are part of events around the world to remember the brave men and women who took part in the landings, not only from our country, but from America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Norway, Greece, France, Czechoslovakia, Rhodesia, and Poland.

In Tenby at 11 am, the Mayor of Tenby, Cllr Dai Morgan laid a wreath at the town’s war memorial in remembrance of all those who gave their lives during the landings.

In the evening the mayor, fellow councillors, representatives of Tenby Royal British Legion and local cadet units, will leave Castle Square at Tenby Harbour at approximately 8.50 pm to process up to Castle Hill.

There, following the reading of the International D Day Tribute, Cllr Morgan will light Tenby’s beacon to form part of a UK-wide chain of beacons and Lamp Lights of Peace at 9.15 pm.

In the twin towns of Fishguard and Goodwick wreath laying services have taken place.

At 2pm Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun will be showing The Longest Day. This will be followed by local singer, Tarish Matthews, performing war time songs.

At 9pm the beacon at Harbour Village will be lit.

Other beacons are set to be lit across the county this evening.

In Amroth the church bell will 'ring out for peace' at 6.30pm.

In the evening, there will be the lighting of the commemorative beacon which is by the flagpole The beacon lighting has been organised by Amroth residents Delyth Davies (RICS) who will give the address in the evening, and Martin Morris.

The International Tribute will be read out at 9pm, with the beacon lighting at 9.15pm.

In Trefin There will be a service at 8pm and at 9.15 pm the International Tribute will be read followed by the lighting of a coastal beacon and the Lamp Light of Peace on the land known as Penlac at the end of North End, Trefin, accompanied by music from Cor y Felin and others.

Participants can then return to the Ship for further singing.

In Newport at 7:30 pm on the Parrog there will be a performance by Goodwick Brass Band followed by a short service led by Reverend Emma Kendall.

At 9:15pm, in line with the rest of the country a four metre high beacon will be lit on Traeth Mawr symbolising the light of hope that emerged from the darkness of war.

Food and refreshments will be available throughout the evening.

