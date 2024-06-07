Sammy Thomson of Happy Paws Day Care, Old Hakin Road, Merlins Bridge, sought permission for the change of use of existing offices to a dog day care with the inclusion of proposed outbuildings, to include a grooming area and a spa.

The change to a doggy daycare centre started early in 2020, but works were not completed, the application states.

An officer report, recommending approval, stated: “The application seeks retrospective permission for a change of use of a building from a mechanical workshop use to a dog care facility. The application also seeks to regularise other structures which provide facilities to serve the operation. These comprise of a shallow pitch roof building to the north of the main building. This would form a grooming parlour.

“Immediately to the south of the building is a further shallow pitch building which would provide a dog spa facility. Also to the south of the main building is a raised decked area which provides a hydrotherapy spa. The area to the rear of the building forms an outdoor turf area.”

The daycare service will be offered Monday–Friday, 8am-5.30pm.

Addressing a concern raised about potential noise, Happy Paws Day Care says it has adopted procedures to mitigate that, including staggered drop-offs, a circulation procedure, and the separation of groups of dogs.

It also lists a long string of terms and conditions for dogs to be accepted, including: “Dogs with behavioural or aggression issues or with persistent barking will not be accepted,” and “We reserve the right to isolate your pet, in a designated ‘time out’ room, should the handler feel their behaviour is antisocial or aggressive or becomes overly vocal (excessive barking). Their membership to Happy Paws Daycare may then have to be reviewed.”

The application was conditionally approved by Pembrokeshire County Council planners.