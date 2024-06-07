Dale Brown, 38, of Meyler Crescent in Milford Haven, travelled on a South Eastern Trains journey on November 7.

At Chatham station in Kent, he was found to have not paid the £7.90 fare.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Brown pleaded guilty on May 21 to a charge of travelling on a railway without paying a fare.

Medway Magistrates’ Court ordered Brown to pay a £40 fine, costs of £150, and compensation of £7.90. This totalled more than 25 times the amount he would’ve paid for his fare.