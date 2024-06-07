A MILFORD Haven man has been ordered to pay almost £200 after skipping a £7.90 railway fare.
Dale Brown, 38, of Meyler Crescent in Milford Haven, travelled on a South Eastern Trains journey on November 7.
At Chatham station in Kent, he was found to have not paid the £7.90 fare.
- For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
Brown pleaded guilty on May 21 to a charge of travelling on a railway without paying a fare.
Medway Magistrates’ Court ordered Brown to pay a £40 fine, costs of £150, and compensation of £7.90. This totalled more than 25 times the amount he would’ve paid for his fare.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel