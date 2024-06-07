Will Phillips, from St Davids, has been on an extended two-year trial with the club, using his school holidays to train in France.

The 18-year-old attended Ellesmere College Rugby Academy in Shropshire for sixth form and has captained the school team this year.

Will Phillips playing for Ellesmere College (Image: Ellesmere College)

Mr Phillips, who predominantly plays fly half but will try different positions while at Toulouse, is set to move to France in August.

He said: “I have always wanted to play at a high level, but never really thought I could take it to the point of Toulouse. It is a bit of a dream, it is pretty awesome.

“I can’t wait to live in a different culture and the people have been great out there each time I’ve been, the food is not too bad either.

“I am going to just make the most of it and see how far I can take it, I will develop myself and learn from the best. I couldn’t think of any better place to try and chase the dream of going pro.

“After this initial year, I hope to have a couple more years at Toulouse and perhaps one day play for my country but one step at a time, I will try to put some performances in and see what comes.”

He found out the good news as he was studying for his BTEC in sport.

It is the youngsters latest sporting achievement, having already followed in his grandfathers footsteps by captaining the first team at Ellesmere College.

Before moving to Ellesmere, Mr Phillips attended Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi and played for Scarlets.

His former PE teacher, Bruce Evans, encouraged him to attend a summer camp in France in 2022. It was there that he was spotted and invited to train with Toulouse.

Mr Phillips added: “It was a complete surprise, I had no idea there would be anyone from Toulouse there.

“I’ve been pretty lucky. Going to Ellesmere to board with the great facilities was always a bit of a dream too, that helped me to get a place with the Sale Sharks Academy.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without my family and people like Bruce Evans and the Ellesmere coaches like Alex Murphy and Hamish Luckas."

Mr Luckas said: "A huge congratulations to Will, his hard work and dedication has really paid off.

"He gives 100 per cent to anything he does and it is no surprise to me at all that he has managed to secure a place at Toulouse."