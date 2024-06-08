Milton Fish & Chips, near Pembroke, has netted a leading spot for its golden-battered banana blossom “fish”, which you can enjoy drizzled in a delicious curry sauce with a serving of chips and mushy peas.

It is the only chippy in Wales to make it onto PETA’s list for best vegan fish and chips in the UK in a poll that was released for National Fish and Chip Day on Thursday (June 6).

“Milton Fish & Chips’ impressive vegan fish is a real catch that celebrates the sea without harming the animals who live there,” says PETA director of vegan corporate projects Dawn Carr.

“PETA’s top picks will help people see food differently, and we’re calling on caring individuals everywhere to leave the violence of the fishing industry in the past by enjoying some delicious, hearty vegan seafood.”

PETA objects to the commercial fishing industry, saying that millions of non-target marine animals die each year when they’re accidentally caught in fishing nets as bycatch.

“This is one of the biggest threats to marine biodiversity worldwide and has resulted in widespread species extinction, habitat destruction, and irreversible damage to ecosystems. And commercial fishing is always fatal for fish,” said a spokesperson for the group.

PETA offers a free free vegan starter kit, stating that each person who goes vegan spares nearly 200 animals every year, dramatically shrinks their carbon footprint, and avoids ingesting toxic chemicals.

PETA is also recognising #fish in Edinburgh, Harbour Lights in Falmouth, Seabreeze Fish and Chips in North Yorkshire, Lucy’s Chips in Norwich, Land & Sea Fish & Chip Shop in Falkirk, The No Catch Co. in Brighton, The Dove and Unity Diner in London, and Papa’s Fish and Chips, which has 11 locations scattered throughout the UK, for their compassionate offerings.

For more information on PETA, visit PETA.org.uk or follow the group on Facebook, TikTok, X, or Instagram.