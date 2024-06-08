Based in Hook, the detached house has five generously sized bedrooms, large kitchen, lounge, utility room, a private driveway for multiple vehicles, spacious front grounds and a double garage.

The landscaped garden at the front of the property features trees and shrubs while the one at the back has a sizeable patio and grass area with secure boundary fencing.

The property has a long landscaped back garden. (Image: Rightmove)

There are five large bedrooms in the house. (Image: Rightmove)

The back garden has a patio area perfect for summer. (Image: Rightmove) All five bedrooms are on the second floor, one of which is a master bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

The en-suite shower room is characterised by marble-effect wall panelling, a heated towel rail and an extractor fan.

There is a family bathroom on the same floor consisting of a bath with a wooden panel surround, a wooden panelled ceiling, an extractor fan, tiled walls, a corner shower with a sliding glass screen and a glazed side aspect window.

The kitchen is on the ground floor, boasting tiled flooring, solid wooden units with worktops over, a Belfast sink with a draining board, an integrated fridge, a side aspect window, a radiator and French doors leading to the side aspect decking area.

The lounge has a log burner. (Image: Rightmove)

The kitchen has French doors which lead to an outside decking area. (Image: Rightmove)

Multiple cars can fit on the driveway. (Image: Rightmove) But the lounge is the central hub of the home with a red brick fireplace and log burner, two radiators and doors leading to the rear garden.

There is a sitting room too which is a versatile space and one potentially convertible into a sixth bedroom.

For extra storage, the cloakroom has a toilet, radiator, extractor fan and sink with a tiled splash back.

Outside the house, the garage contains another toilet along with a worktop space, roller door, inspection pit and fluorescent lights.

As for the village itself, Hook is just outside Haverfordwest and is close to a cricket field, social club, park and local shop.

For more information about this house, visit the listing on the Rightmove website.