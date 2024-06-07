The voluntary role will shadow the 2024 ambassador at this year’s County Show and other society events. They will also play an important role in the promotion of the work of the society, the agricultural industry and rural life in Pembrokeshire.

The role was awarded to Ffion Edwards during last year’s show. Ffion is a nurse from Maenclochog. She has enjoyed many years of attending the County Show and believes that there are so many good elements to it.

Ffion has been a member of Llysyfran YFC for 15 years and enjoys every aspect of Young Farmers – trying new experiences, competing and travelling to name a few.

Adam Thorne, Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society president, said: “The Ambassador role is an important one. In order to fulfil the role successfully the applicant must have excellent communication skills and an enthusiasm to carry out required duties. Knowledge of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society and the County Show is desirable.”

Anyone aged between 18 and 30 and residing in Pembrokeshire can apply for the role. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to an interview from 7pm on Tuesday, 13 August, at the County Show office. The successful applicant will receive an allowance of £200 and membership of the society for three years.

Those interested in applying for the position will need to complete the online application form here by the deadline at noon on Sunday, 11 August 2024. Previous ambassador role holders are not eligible to apply.