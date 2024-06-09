The defendants were charged with drug-driving and speeding.

Their cases were heard in at the magistrates’ courts in Newport and Cwmbran.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

JOEL BLAIR, 22, of Steynton Road in Steynton, was caught driving on the motorway whilst high on cocaine.

Blair was driving an Audi A3 on the eastbound M4 at Newport on December 11. When tested, he recorded having 151 micrograms of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre (µg/L) of blood.

The legal limit – to exclude accidental exposure – is 50µg/L.

Blair pleaded guilty to drug-driving at Newport Magistrates’ Court on May 15.

He was fined £500 and was ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £85 in costs. Blair was also banned from driving for a year.

DANUT PETREA, 41, of Crundale, was clocked doing 26mph over the speed limit in an Audi A4.

Petrea was driving at 76mph on the 50mph average speed limit eastbound M4 between junctions 28 and 27 on July 8.

The defendant pleaded guilty, and was fined £366 at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on May 24.

Petrea must pay £90 in costs and a surcharge of £146, and was also hit with six penalty points.

MICHAEL RAYMOND, 42, of Llanddewi Velfrey, was caught speeding in the 50mph average speed limit on the M4 at Newport on October 8.

Raymond was driving at 61mph in a Ford Mondeo on the westbound M4 between junction 24 and junction 28.

He pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure on May 8.

Raymond was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates’ Court, and must also pay £90 in costs and a surcharge of £40.

He also had three points added to his licence.