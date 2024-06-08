The defendants were charged with speeding, careless driving, failing to stop for a police officer, running a red light, and failing to identify the driver of a vehicle.

Their cases were heard at the magistrates' courts in Bath, Swindon, Brighton, Bradford, and Battersea.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

ALFIE MILES, 24, Maes Y Frenni in Crymych, admitted careless driving in Brighton.

Miles was driving a Mercedes-Benz without due care and attention on the Waterfront at Brighton Marina on April 22.

He was also charged with failing to stop when required by a uniformed police officer on Marina Way, and using a vehicle without insurance.

Miles pleaded guilty to each of the charges.

He was fined a total of £150 at Brighton Magistrates' Court on May 23. He must also pay £85 in costs and a £60 surcharge, and had six points added to his licence.

FEDIR YEVTUSHOK, 47, of Clos Y Bigney in Fishguard, was clocked speeding on his Kawasaki motorbike on the M4.

Yevtushok was caught by a manned speed camera between junctions 15 and 16 on August 14 last year.

He pleaded guilty at Swindon Magistrates' Court on May 28.

Yevtushok was ordered to pay a £120 fine, £90 in costs and a £48 surcharge. He also had six points put on his licence.

SAMANTHA MINAS-BLIGHT, 58, of Maes Yr Hedydd in St Davids, ran a red light in Hackney.

Minas-Blight was driving a Skoda Fabia on the A107 Amhurst Road on October 19 when she ran a red light at the junction with Dalston Lane.

She pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure on May 20.

Minas-Blight was fined £174 at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court, and was also told to pay £90 in costs and a £69 surcharge.

She was also hit with three points on her licence.

DARREN WATTS, 36, of Ellis Avenue in Haverfordwest, was speeding in a 50mph temporary speed limit on the M4.

Watts was driving at 58mph on the westbound carriageway between junctions 19 and 20 on August 27.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Bath Magistrates’ Court on May 8.

Watts was fined £220 and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and an £88 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.

CATHERINE DE GORIS, 51, of Manor Crescent in Manorbier, was charged with failing identify a driver who was alleged to have been speeding.

The driver of an Audi A3 was alleged to have been doing 37mph on the 30mph B6143 Oakworth Road in Keighley, West Yorkshire, on November 1.

De Goris was charged with failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of vehicle when required.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Bradford Magistrates' Court on May 21.

De Goris was fined £660 and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £264 surcharge. She was also hit with six points on her licence.