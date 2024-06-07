A newly printed programme was presented to Prue Barlow, owner of Upton Castle Gardens, on Monday.

The village event will take place on June 16, which is just a day after the botanical garden hosts a Brain Tumour Charity day.

Residents and village organiser Jane Mason planted the entrance area to the village and were able to thank Upton Castle in person for their participation.

(Image: Cosheston)

A range of activities awaits visitors as Cosheston Village Hall, which opens at 10 am on Saturday, June 15.

Giving access until 4.30pm to 12 gardens, Cosheston School and a discounted entry to Upton Castle Gardens on Sunday, the programme and wristband entries cost £5 per person, with children entering for free.

Event organiser, Jane Mason said: "There has been a great effort from all the residents and local community who are helping to support and run the event in many ways.

"Thanks to all and whatever the weather, we know we will have a great time and raise money for the braintumourcharity.org."

For more information about the event, visit the official Facebook page via www.facebook.com/cosheston.charity.open.gardens.