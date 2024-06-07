It is scheduled to take place on Torch Theatre cinema screens at 7.15pm on Tuesday, June 11.

The Royal Opera's Andrea Chenier is sung in Italian with English subtitles and has recently been awarded five-star ratings by The Guardian.

It boasts involvement from the Royal Opera Chorus and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House.

Produced in collaboration with China National Centre for Performing Arts, Beijing, and San Francisco Opera, Andrea Chenier is hailed as a musical masterpiece.

The staging by David McVicar features Jonas Kaufmann in an epic historical drama of revolution and forbidden love, all conducted by Antonino Pappano.

While there's huge anticipation leading up to the performance, there is a lot more meaning behind it.

It will mark Mr Pappano's final production as music director for the Royal Opera.

Tickets are available for £20, with concessions at £18 and under-26s at £9.

Those looking to purchase tickets or seek further information can contact the Torch Theatre Box Office at 01646 695267 or visit their website, torchtheatre.co.uk.