By law, every business must receive inspection from the local authority and get graded from one to five.

Zero means urgent improvement is necessary whereas five means food hygiene is excellent.

Inspectors look at three elements of an establishment’s food hygiene:

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building. This means having a suitable layout, pest control, hand washing facilities and ventilation to ensure proper food hygiene.

Hygienic food handling. This relates to the storing, cooling, reheating, cooking and preparing of food in a hygienic way.

Management of food safety: Ensuring all served food is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety and confidence from the food safety officer that standards will be maintained.

All the ratings mentioned in this article are from the Food Standards Agency website and the information is listed from June 6, 2024.

Haverfordwest McDonald’s

Address: Caradocs, Well Road, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest

Pembrokeshire, SA61 1XU.

Date of inspection: June 29, 2018

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Very good

Milford Haven McDonald’s

Address: Unit G Havens Head Retail Park, Milford Haven

Pembrokeshire, SA73 3AU.

Date of inspection: May 7, 2024

Hygienic food handling: Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Good

Pembroke Dock McDonald’s

Address: Bierspool London Road, Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire

SA72 6BP.

Date of inspection: October 30, 2018

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Very good