The canoeist was reported missing on the River Teifi in Cardigan just before 7.40pm yesterday evening.

Dyfed-Powys Police, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and specialist search and rescue teams were at the scene in the Cardigan Bridge area, and advised members of the public to stay away.

The Coastguard rescue helicopter was involved in the search, together with police and fire officers and specialist search and rescue teams. (Image: Becky-Jayne Jones)

However, after a search of several hours, the sad discovery was made of a body in the water.

Dyfed-Powys Police said in a Facebook post this morning: "Officers and partners continued to search for a missing canoeist in the River Teifi in Caridgan into the night.

"Sadly, we can confirm that at around 1am, a body was recovered from the water.

"His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time."