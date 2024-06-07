Crew member Lisa Viggars has been appointed as the station's new full-time coxswain after a thorough selection and interview process lasting two days.

Lisa is only the second female lifeboat coxswain in Wales.

The first was Gemma Gill, who was appointed to her post at Fishguard Lifeboat Station in March.

Lisa, who owns and skippers one of Tenby’s charter fishing boats, said: “I am absolutely delighted to take up this post.

New coxswain Lisa has praised her 'incredible crew'. (Image: RNLI/Nigel Millard)

"I am in the honoured position where I have an incredible crew, whose pedigree speaks for itself.

"We work as a team to serve the community, to make sure that everybody returns home safely to their families.

"I am really looking forward to the future.”

Lisa is due to take up her new role on June 24.