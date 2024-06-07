The Red Arrows have been in Normandy, France, this week doing flyovers for events to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

But the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team is set to return to the UK on Thursday (June 6) before making its way from Bournemouth to North Wales on Friday (June 7).

Friday's flight path will see the Red Arrows pass through south Wales including under Cardiff and close to Newport.

Exact times to see the Red Arrows in South Wales

You will be able to see the Red Arrows in the skies above south Wales on Friday (June 7).

Here are the exact times, according to Military Airshows in the UK, to see the Red Arrows in south Wales:

Friday (June 7)

Bournemouth to RAF Valley

4.10pm - Bournemouth

4.25pm - south of Llanishen (Cardiff)

4.36pm - north west of Darowen (Powys)

4.40pm - south of Glasfryn (Corwen)

4.46pm - arrive at RAF Valley (Anglesey)

You can see the map below of the Red Arrows' flight path through south Wales for more details.

Red Arrows to return to Wales Airshow in Swansea in 2024

The Red Arrows will return to South Wales again in July for the 2024 Wales Airshow in Swansea.

This year's event runs from July 6 to 7, with the Red Arrows set to put on a display for crowds on July 6.

This will be the only Red Arrows display in Wales in 2024, according to their 2024 schedule which was released earlier this year.

The Red Arrows usually also make an appearance at the Rhyl Airshow which takes place in August.

But the 2024 instalment of the Rhyl Airshow was cancelled after it was revealed the Red Arrows were unable to attend due to other commitments as part of their 60th season anniversary international tour.