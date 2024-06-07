Beacons were lit across Pembrokeshire yesterday evening, joining with hundreds throughout the country and those on the Normandy D-Day landing beaches.
The beacon lighting was the last event in a series of commemorations throughout the day to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
The landings were the largest amphibious invasion the world has ever witnessed. Operation Overlord saw over 5,000 ships and landing craft set down more than 150,000 troops on five Normandy beaches. This action marked the start of a campaign that would free north-west Europe from Nazi occupation a year later.
The beacons were lit across the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories to celebrate the peace and freedom given to us through the bravery and sacrifice of those involved in D-Day.
In Goodwick’s Harbour Village the beacon was lit before a short service to commemorate the anniversary.
Rhys Osborne, age 14, played the Last Post and two minutes silence was observed before prayers for peace and to remember the fallen.
In Tenby the mayor, fellow councillors as well as representatives of Tenby Royal British Legion and local cadet units, processed up to Castle Hill.
The International D Day Tribute was read and mayor Cllr Dai Morgan will light Tenby’s beacon to form part of a UK-wide chain of beacons and Lamp Lights of Peace at 9.15 pm.
Beacons were also lit in Amroth, Newport and Trefin and County Hall in Haverfordwest was also lit up for the occasion.
With the D-Day commemorations over, Pembrokeshire’s Royal British Legion branches will now begin preparing for the VE Day commemorations next year.
