It was alleged that the driver of a Seat Alhambra belonging to Elite Taxis Ltd had committed an offence in the Avon and Somerset Police force area.

The company was charged with failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Bath Magistrates’ Court on May 16.

Elite Taxis Ltd was fined £1,000, and was also ordered to pay a £400 surcharge and £90 in costs.