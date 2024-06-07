The scheme will run from Monday July 1 to Friday September 13, inclusive, with restrictions in force between 11am and 5.30pm daily.

Tenby's famous walled town will be split into three distinct zones with each having different levels of car access.

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson said: "Residents and businesses within the walled town are reminded to complete the access permit application as soon as possible.

"Permits will be issued approximately seven to 10 days before the scheme start date."

Full details of the scheme and the online application form can be found on the council’s website.

For more information, email Tenby.pedestrian@pembrokeshire.gov.uk