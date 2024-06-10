A SHOPLIFTER stole more than £200-worth of meat from a supermarket in Pembroke Dock.
Luke Brummitt, 46, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with theft from a shop.
Brummitt was accused of stealing meat worth £201.86 from Tesco in Pembroke Dock on November 19.
He pleaded guilty in the magistrates’ court on June 4.
Brummitt, of Queen Street in Pembroke Dock, was ordered to pay the full amount back in compensation, as well as an £80 fine and £85 in costs.
