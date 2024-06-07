Matthew Gregory, 44, of Monkton Lane, was alleged to have attacked the man in Carmarthen on April 8, causing him actual bodily harm.

He was also accused of damaging the man’s SsangYong Rodius, as well as damaging a Seat Ateca belonging to Hywel Dda University Health Board.

The case came before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 4. It was sent to Swansea Crown Court, where Gregory will appear to enter his plea on July 5.

The defendant was granted bail until that date.