The society aims to appoint a fresh ambassador for 2025 who will aid in promoting and achieving the society's objectives.

Starting as a volunteer, the new ambassador will shadow the current 2024 ambassador at this year's County Show and other related events.

In addition to having a significant part in promoting the society, the agricultural industry and rural life, last year’s ambassador, Ffion Edwards, emphasised the role's positive aspects.

She stated her joy in being part of Llysyfran YFC and attending the county show for several years for its attractive elements.

Adam Thorne, the society's president, said: "The Ambassador role is an important one.

"In order to fulfil the role successfully the applicant must have excellent communication skills and an enthusiasm to carry out required duties.

"Knowledge of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society and the County Show is desirable."

Interested parties, aged 18 to 30 and residing in Pembrokeshire, can apply online before noon on August 11, 2024.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview at 7pm on Tuesday, August 13, at the County Show office.

The successful applicant will receive a £200 allowance and three years of society membership.