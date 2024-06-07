William Lloyd sought retrospective permission to continue the use of the shed at 1a Bridge Villas, Narberth; the works for the change of use completed in January of last year.

Narberth Town Council raised no objection to the scheme.

A supporting document says the scheme also includes an insect hotel on the rear boundary wall with a proposed planter below to be planted with low-level shrubs, along with a water butt.

It adds: “Our opinion is the additional planter, water butt and insect hotel adds a positive green infrastructure value to the site considering the current value, due to the extensive hard landscaping, is minimal.”

A report for planners states: “The retrospective development for the change of use of part of the garden shed, whilst outside of the town centre, would have both economic and social benefits, through construction and the reuse of part of the structure.

“Due to the scale of the development and the level of retail vacancy rates within Narberth Town Centre, it is not considered that the development would impact negatively on the vitality or viability of the town centre.”

It adds: “The salon consist of part of a timber frame / timber clad shed, retains the appearance of a garden shed and is similar is scale and appearance to an outbuilding located within the rear garden of an immediate neighbouring dwelling. The siting of the structure is considered to be acceptable and would not detract from the character of the dwelling or the surrounding residential area.”

The application was conditionally approved.