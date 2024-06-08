This study includes the most extensive collation of survey data and distribution maps for cetaceans and seabirds in Welsh seas.

The research offers the most comprehensive findings noted in the past three decades, according to marine scientists from Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Experts from the Sea Watch Foundation and Bangor University analysed data from 12 cetacean and 28 seabird species.

The data's insight will provide a critical baseline for conservation efforts, marine planning, and development.

Professor Peter Evans and Dr James Waggitt, the report authors, said: "Data gathered from numerous surveys enabled the use of advanced modelling techniques to predict the numbers of certain species by month, season and decade providing a comprehensive view of the habits of these species present in Welsh and surrounding seas.

"These include the harbour porpoise, bottlenose dolphin, common dolphin, Risso's dolphin, and minke whale."

Dr Tom Stringell, lead specialist advisor on marine species for NRW, commissioned the study and said: "This resource provides crucial information to help us manage the sea in Wales.

"It provides a baseline on where this wildlife is and how many there are, which will be vital when considering the environmental impact of any planned activities as well as ensuring we are giving up-to-date advice."

Of interest to marine ornithologists, the study data evidences significant habitats for various seabird species in Wales.

Matthew Murphy, NRW’s lead marine ornithologist, said: "We have the largest Manx shearwater colony in the world on the islands of Skomer and Stokholm, and Grassholm the third largest northern gannet colony in the world.

"This study is significant and provides a baseline to be used in a variety of ways particularly in conservation advice."