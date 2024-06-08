Jonathan Hughes, 32, of Pill Road in Hook, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with voyeurism.

Hughes was accused of filming the woman carrying out a sex act on him whilst he was watching rugby on November 26, 2022.

Prosecutor Brian Simpson said the complainant did not know she was being filmed and did not consent to it. He said she only became of the video more than a year after it was taken.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Hannah George, defending, said Hughes said the complainant was aware it was being filmed and consented to it.

Judge Geraint Walters set a trial date of October 3. Hughes was granted bail until that date.