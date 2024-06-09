Below Deck Mediterranean star, Jack Luby, was guest chef at JT Abergwaun recently. While at the award-winning Fishguard restaurant Jack collaborated with chef and owner Dan Jones-Thomas to create a nine-course tasting menu of gourmet gorgeousness.

(Image: Katie Elcock)

The glorious gastronomic experience began with canapes of Pembrokeshire new potatoes with keta caviar, Welsh beef tar tare, spring herb tea and a spring onion Welsh cake.

The starter was local crab and cured salmon with Asian flavours inspired by Jack’s recent travels.

This was followed by chantarelle spelt ragout with chicken wing and asparagus.

(Image: Katie Elcock)

The main course was herb crusted lamb loin with BBQ leg lettuce taco or line caught sea bass with local lobster raviolo.

(Image: Katie Elcock)

The cheese course featured perl las tart, white chocolate and apple balsamic.

Pre dessert a citrus fruit cocktail with Thai curry tuille and banana, peanut and caramel Skill with seaside inspired chocolate treats to finish.

Reader and self-confessed foodie, Katie Elcock rated it as a top culinary experience.

“As a massive Below Deck fan, I couldn't believe when JT's announced that Jack would be cooking there, I booked straight away,” she said.

Jack featured on Below Deck Mediterranean which was aired earlier this year. The scouse chef who is good friends with Dan from JT, joined the Mustique for the show’s eighth season.

After docking for the final time, Jack continued his travels and set off to explore southeast Asia. He then headed to south Wales to collaborate with Dan.

“From the appetisers to the desserts, this tasting menu exceeded all our expectations. The food was absolutely delicious, with each dish bursting with flavour and cooked to perfection," said Katie of her memorable meal.

“The service was also impeccable, all staff members were very friendly and attentive. Due to winning a prize of breakfast for four people, we got to do it all again the next morning where Dan produced the most amazing food for us again.

“As a self-confessed foodie it's a meal that I will never forget... oh and I got a cwtch from Jack, who was as lovely as he was on Below Deck.”