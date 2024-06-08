The team will take part in the Irish Homeless Street League 20th Anniversary International Tournament in Dublin between June 7 and 10.

The team, aptly named Street Football Team Wales, consists entirely of players from Pembrokeshire, an achievement both for the county and the sport in general.

The squad, training at Haverfordwest's Garth Youth Project, known locally as the Hive, has been undergoing rigorous preparation for the tournament since February.

Jo Price, the team's head coach and a Pembrokeshire native, is a former Arsenal and Wales goalkeeper.

Presently, she works as a community regeneration officer for Pembrokeshire County Council.

Ms Price, a big advocate for Street Football, managed through social inclusion charity Street Football Wales, said: "It is always an honour to play for your country and to have a Wales team made up entirely of Pembrokeshire players is such a wonderful achievement for our county."

She also highlighted captain Marie Tilley's triumph over cancer as he said: "Each of the players is an inspiration but a special shout-out must go to captain Marie Tilley who has overcome cancer to lead her country."

In an exciting surprise, the players recently learnt they'll be donning the official Wales football kit on the pitch, thanks to the Football Association of Wales.

"Their faces were a picture and our thanks goes to the Football Association of Wales who are also providing training and travel kit," Ms Price added.

The Wales team is: Marie Tilley (C), Cerys Phillips, Freya Marshall, Niamh Mathias, Bryony Davies, Claire Mantripp, Shauna Bennett, Kayleigh Summers and Megan Tinley.

The Wales Team will take on Ireland, Spain, Romania, Poland and Scotland during the tournament.