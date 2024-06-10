Adam Cumine sought to upgrade an existing turkey shed with a new shed in the existing position at Glan-y-Mor Farm, Bush Hill, Pembroke.

Concerns about the scheme were raised by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), with Pembroke Town Council supporting the plans, subject to NRW’s observations.

A report for planners stated: “The application site is located to the south of the Henry Tudor School, which is located outside the Pembroke Dock settlement boundary. The application site forms an agricultural holding covering 45 acres of mixed poultry, sheep and cattle.

“The application seeks permission to replace and upgrade an existing turkey shed. The replacement building would measure a length of 38 metres and width of 12 metres. The building would have an olive-green box profile sheeted finish with tanalised timber walls and be used to rear turkeys.”

It added: “NRW have raised concerns regarding the proposed developments impact upon the environment and requested additional information. The additional information required an ammonia assessment and nutrient management plan to be submitted.

“This information has been requested from the applicant and no ammonia assessment or nutrient management plan has been undertaken or submitted. Based on the requested information not being submitted NRW object to the proposal.

“Furthermore, as the proposed development may have a significant adverse effect on the environment, in term of impact upon air quality from ammonia emissions and water sources from manure management, the development would not satisfy the requirements [of policies] relating to amenity and water quality of the Pembrokeshire LDP.

“The proposal does not accord with the relevant policies of the Local Development Plan for Pembrokeshire and as such it is recommended that planning permission not be granted.”

The application was refused by planners.