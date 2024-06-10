Moorfield Court in Narberth is the third phase of the project to redevelop the site of the town’s old primary school, which had lain unused and derelict since the start of the century.

One of its former pupils, Charles Salmon, is behind the development, having been involved in the community-based Narberth Consortium from its outset.

Putting pride in the town over profit, the consortium was formed to give a new focus to the old school site. The old school site in Narberth has had an amazing and colourful transformation. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Previous plans for a mixed housing and retail development, with a Sainsbury’s Local as its cornerstone, collapsed after the supermarket chain pulled out because of lack of progress by the-then preferred developer.

The consortium then put forward its own plans for the food and drink destination the Hwb; commercial premises with residential apartments above; the development of a new Narberth library - which comes with a 125-year peppercorn lease to Pembrokeshire County Council - and the new-build properties.

Charles Salmon is the third generation of his family who has contributed to the growth of Narberth from rural backwater to a place named one of the best to live in the UK.

The Salmon family pose for a photo. (Image: Charles Salmon)

His grandfather, Llewellyn Salmon, established the Salmon & Son ironmongery business in Narberth’s High Street in 1900, with the business then passing to Charles’ father, Charles Salmon senior, twice mayor of Narberth who was involved in many town organisations.

Charles junior attended the old school in the 1960s, and said that, like many townspeople was said to see “ the old buildings lie dormant and unattended and become dilapidated at the western gateway to Narberth. Not a very good showcase and example to visitors when welcoming them to the area.

“Hence I am keen to assist in bringing the site back to its former glory as pay back for childhood memories and family legacies in the Narberth area.”

Charles, who heads up his own engineering and demolition business, is now on his own in the original consortium which was formed with local butcher Andrew Rees.

The eight properties at Moorfield Court can be viewed at next week's open day. (Image: Charles Salmon)

He admitted that the Moorfield Court residential development is "more a project of the heart” because the criteria for occupancy is not the most lucrative way to develop a site.

The eight two-bedroomed individually-styled properties are being marketed to the over 55s; are not be used on Airbnb or as second homes and must be offered to locals first.

“I consider it my duty now to do my bit for Narberth and pay back the great memories I have had growing up in and around the town,” Charles explained.

The property prices range from £299,500 to £320,000, and there will be an open day on the weekend of June 15-16.

For more information, contact the sales team at John Francis Narberth on 01834 861812 or follow @moorfieldcourtnarberth on Instagram.