Freeview revealed back in April that a host of "important changes" were being made as part of an update which saw the launch of several new channels and the closure of others including the likes of Hits Radio.

Now Brits are being warned about five more channels that are set to be axed by Channel 4 at the beginning of July as it looks at "reducing costs" and keeping up with a "shift in TV viewing".

What TV channels are being axed?





Five Channel 4 TV channels will be shut down in July, according to Cord Busters.

The channels are:

4Music

The Box

Kiss

Magic

Kerrang!

These channels will close for good on July 1 across all platforms including Sky, Virgin Media and Freesat.

A Channel 4 spokesperson, speaking to Cord Busters, said: "As we announced earlier this year as part of Channel 4's digital-first Fast Forward strategy, we will be closing our Box network of channels from 1 July across all platforms - as they are no longer of sufficient scale to deliver meaningful return on investment.

"Our strategy reflects the generational shift in TV viewing and involves reducing costs – particularly in linear activities - to allow us to invest in digital priorities and stay competitive in a world of global entertainment conglomerates and social media giants."

The Box, which is known for bringing viewers the latest mainstream pop hits, is the oldest of the channels, first launching more than 30 years ago back in 1992.

Kiss and Magic both date back to 1998, while Kerrang! and 4Music have been on TV since 2002 and 2008 respectively.

News of these five channels being axed comes just days after Freeview announced three other changes:

Channel closures

Fail Army/Pet Collective - channel 264

Absolute Radio - channel 727

Channel launch

Seen on TV - Channel 94

These channel changes came into effect on May 22, 2024.