The appeal follows the recent discovery of a cannabis edibles factory in Pembrokeshire.

Three people have been charged and are being held in custody following the raid on what officers described as 'a commercial scale production factory' at an address in Haverfordwest.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Between June 5th and 6th, 2024, it was discovered that the address was being used to produce what is believed to be thousands of cannabis edibles.

"There are concerns that the edibles are being supplied to young people."

Warrant

Officers also carried out a warrant in the Crymych area where a small quantity of cannabis was recovered.

A 27-year-old man, a 51-year-old man and a19-year-old man have all been charged with possession with intent to supply Class B controlled drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class B controlled drugs. They have been remanded in custody and will appear in court on July 8, 2024.

Illicit substances

The spokesperson added: "We want parents to be aware of cannabis edibles which, although they contain an element of the Class B drug, they do not have the smell or appearance of cannabis. They may also contain other illicit substances.

"Instead, they look and smell like a normal shop-bought food item but can be stronger than other cannabis products.

"And because of how they are packaged, they can be particularly appealing to young people and teenagers, who may call them 'gummies' or 'bites'.

How you can help

"The local community can help us by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on our website.

"Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference."

You can do so via https://orlo.uk/v6hMc; 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or direct message on social media.

Anyone who has information about drugs or drugs supply and doesn’t want to speak to police, can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://orlo.uk/lXGQb