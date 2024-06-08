Daniel, from Dinas Cross, is thought to have travelled to Carn Ingli, Newport.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that Daniel is around 5’6” tall, of muscular build, with dark hair, blue eyes and a beard.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a khaki green jacket, yellow/cream beanie hat and brown boots, and was carrying a large backpack.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Daniel is asked to get in touch with police via https://orlo.uk/dAW5H; 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk; direct message us on social media or phone 101, quoting reference 240 of June 7