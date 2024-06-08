He was joined by the Welsh Government’s cabinet secretary for climate change and rural affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, to deliver the promise.

Labour has vowed to put Wales at the ‘cutting edge of the clean energy revolution’ - with the creation of the publicly-owned GB Energy and historic investment in ports – if the party secures a General Election victory on July 4.

Landmark investment plans

There are plans for a landmark investment in clean energy to ‘reindustrialise Wales’, with the biggest investment for a generation in ports such as Milford Haven.

A Welsh Labour spokesman said: “Ports like Milford Haven are ideal candidates for this investment to deliver vital upgrades and support the growth of new clean energy technologies such as floating offshore wind, including in the Celtic Sea.”

Mr Miliband said: ‘Labour will put Wales at the cutting edge of the clean energy revolution, working with the Welsh Labour Government to seize the opportunities of new technologies such as floating offshore wind.

“We will set up GB Energy, a publicly-owned clean energy company, to scale the deployment of new technologies, boost energy security and cut bills for good.

“By also delivering the biggest investment in ports in a generation, we will make Wales a powerhouse of Labour’s clean power mission.

“The plans we’re setting out today will help reindustrialise Wales, creating good jobs and rebuilding the strength of Welsh industry.”

Mr Irranca-Davies said: ‘Under Labour, Wales will benefit from the biggest investment in clean energy in our history.

“GB Energy will harness the power of Wales’ natural resources to take back control of our energy supply and make Wales a world leader in new technologies.

“After 14 years of Tory governments failing Wales, only Labour has a plan to unleash the investment needed to lower bills, deliver the next generation of good jobs and boost energy security.’