In contrast to the Waverley’s May 30 visit to Pembrokeshire, where weather conditions scuppered her eagerly-anticipated and first-ever ruise from Fishguard, there were calmer waters and blue skies as she arrived in Tenby harbour.

The 73m vessel, with her distinctive red, white and black funnels, was a magnificent sight as she paddled into view, escorted by a flotilla of craft, before mooring up on the end of the pier.

Crowds gathered to watch the iconic vessel sail in to Tenby. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Her arrival evoked happy memories of 2023, when she made her first visit to Tenby for more than 30 years.

The 693 tonne Waverley departed at 6.15pm for an evening cruise along the coast to the Gower, ending at the Mumbles, when passengers could board a coach for the return home.

A flotilla of craft, including the Tenby all-weather lifeboat, escorted the Waverley into Tenby. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

She will be returning to Pembrokeshire in a fortnight to close her season of sailings in South Wales, when she will be offering two cruises from Milford Haven.

The penultimate Bristol Channel sailing will see the Waverley cruise up the River Cleddau and under the Cleddau Bridge before cruising to St Ann's Head on Saturday, June 22.

Tickets are still available and can be booked via https://waverleyexcursions.co.uk/book/

The Waverley is a beautiful sight in close-up. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Waverley will then be offering a grand finish on Sunday, June 23 with her Pembrokeshire Islands Explorer Cruise.

All the tickets have now sold for this voyage, with passengers looking forward to viewing the wildlife on Skokholm, Skomer and Ramsey Islands.