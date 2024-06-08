The popular calendar is published by Albie Smosarski of Cofion Book Shop, Bridge Street in Tenby.

Its publication is made possible by the generous support of St Catherine’s Island and Fort which has taken a full-page advert in the calendar to promote their attraction.

Island launch

Tenby’s mayor and mayoress, Cllr Dai Morgan and Mel Lewis, recently launched the calendar at a ceremony on the island.

Mayor Dai commented that he was delighted to see the calendar published at it was important to remember the past and the history of the town, and he congratulated all involved.

The calendar features many pictures of Tenby from yesteryear, ranging from a view of Upper Frog Street in 1905 to colourful scenes from the 1960s and 70s.

A nostalgic shot of Tenby's North Beach is the cover picture of the calendar. (Image: John Hughes)

Where to buy

It is available from Albie at Cofion Books and also from Charlton Cards, High Street; Rembrandt, Tudor Square; Tenby Post Office and Stores, (by the Five Arches); and Vincent Davies Department Store, Haverfordwest together with Four Seasons Farm Shop and also, of course, St Catherine’s Island and Fort.

Albie thanked the mayor and mayoress of Tenby, Cllr Dai and Mel, for attending the launch; St Catherine’s Island and Fort for their generous sponsorship and also Claire Bartlett and Phil Davies for kindly supplying some of the photos.

Anyone with a photo that could be included in the 2026 calendar, or has a mail order query, can contact Albie at Cofionbooks@gmail.com