After their very successful musical May, Tenby Male Choir plan to deliver a joyful June, and this got underway last Thursday, June 6, with afundraising concert for the choir in St Mary’s Church, Tenby.

The show featured a cheery balance of old and new songs and the guest soloist was local young cellist, Seren Barrett,14, from St Florence.

Lifeboats support

The choir are very proud to have been invited to perform at the RNLI-Lifeboats Festival, celebrating 200 years of lifesaving with music, food, fun and family activities at Pembroke Castle on Sunday, June 16. The festival runs from 1pm to 8pm, with Tenby Male Choir scheduled to perform around 4pm. Admission is free.

A Bella concert

On Friday June 21, the choir will be joined by the ladies of Bella Voce for a joint concert at the Regency Hall, Saundersfoot.

The lively ladies of Bella Voce. (Image: Bella Voce)

This is certain to be an entertaining evening of excellent music, led by musical directors Paul Rapi and Sarah Benbow. The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £15 (accompanied children under 16 free) from the Regency Hall. Tickets might still be available on the evening, but buying in advance is recommended.

PATCH performance

Tenby Male Choir will bring the month to a close with their for PATCH at St Mary’s Church, Tenby at 7.30pm on June 27.

A choir spokesman said: "PATCH operates five foodbanks across the county and also supplies emergency household items and clothing to people struggling financially.

"Please come along and enjoy an evening of fine music whilst helping our neighbours in need."

Admission £10 (accompanied children under 16 free) and doors from 7pm.