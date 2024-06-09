A road in a Pembrokeshire town centre is to be closed for two evenings this week.
Pembrokeshire County Council has made a closure order relating to Upper Frog Street, Tenby.
The street - from St George Street to White Lion Street - will be closed to vehicles from 6 pm to midnight for two consecutive nights beginning Wednesday June 12.
The closure is to allow for telecom works.
The alternative route will be via St George Street, Tudor Square, High Street and White Lion Street.
The council said that access to affected properties will be allowed where practicable and pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closures.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here