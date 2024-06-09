Pembrokeshire County Council has made a closure order relating to Upper Frog Street, Tenby.

The street - from St George Street to White Lion Street - will be closed to vehicles from 6 pm to midnight for two consecutive nights beginning Wednesday June 12.

The closure is to allow for telecom works.

The alternative route will be via St George Street, Tudor Square, High Street and White Lion Street.

The council said that access to affected properties will be allowed where practicable and pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closures.