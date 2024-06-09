If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

JazzJazz, female, 10 years old, Labrador. Jazz is a very special girl who has limited eyesight. Jazz would need to be an only dog as she doesn't like to share her space with other dogs which is very understandable considering her eyesight and change she has been through. Jazz is non reactive and can happily walk with other dogs. She would like a home where adopters will be around for her throughout the day. She is looking for a home where she is never in kennels again as this is so distressing for her. Jazz is looking for a relaxing home with no small children.

EliteElite, female, four years old, Dachshund. Elite has come from a breeder to find her forever home. We think in the right home she’ll turn into a little snuggle monster in time. Elite will need a resident dog in her new home. She may be a little overwhelmed when she first gets home, it shouldn’t take her too long to settle. She could be homed with children of teenage age, as long as they are sensible.

MargateMargate, male, three years old, Beagle cross Cocker Spaniel. Margate is a long stayer here at the rescue and we can’t understand why. He has had a difficult start to life. Margate can easily be an only dog in the home, he can live with others happy to share their home and humans or he can also be homed with his best friend Rikki. Margate is desperate to discover home life which will be new to him. He is a fabulous rambunctious character that with the right experienced home ready to take on a new best friend he will thrive!

SparkySparky, male, two years old, Huntaway. Sparky is looking for an experienced adopter ready to help him thrive in his new life. Sparky was returned to us for resource guarding which is managed well at the rescue. He would prefer to be an only dog in the home. Sparky needs a calm, active home where he can have lots of exercise, enrichment and boundaries that a young Huntaway needs.

CactusCactus, four months old, male, Collie. Cactus was not sold by his breeder so has come to find a loving home with us. He is looking for a collie savvy home where he will get plenty of mental exercise as well as physical exercise. Cactus could be the only dog in his new home but would love to have a playmate. He enjoys a fuss and is super clever so will be a great choice for a collie experienced adopter. Cactus cannot wait to be someone’s best friend and fellow adventurer.