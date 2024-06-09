It appears the body was found in a cave on Symi, a police official said earlier, according to Sky News.

Volunteers and emergency workers continued to search a treacherous mountainous part of the island on Saturday (June 8) after the 67-year-old TV personality disappeared during a walk on Wednesday (June 5).

He had reportedly set off on a walk from Saint Nikolas Beach at about 1.30pm local time but failed to return home.

Dr Mosley started out his adult life as an investment banker after studying PPE (philosophy, politics and economics) at Oxford University.

Who is Dr Michael Mosley?





His wife, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, said the days since he has been missing have been the “longest and most unbearable days” for her and her children.

Emergency crews called off the search on Saturday evening as night fell due to the mountainous area they have been searching being too dangerous to explore at night, but were due to resume on Sunday morning (June 9).

Greek authorities shifted their focus to the area after CCTV footage from a house at the edge of a small marina in the village of Pedi showed the presenter walking towards a mountainous path at about 2pm local time on Wednesday.

The extensive search operation has involved police, firefighters with drones, Greek Red Cross workers, divers, a search dog and a helicopter operating in dangerous conditions and high temperatures.

Dr Mosley is known for appearing on television programmes including This Morning and The One Show offering his well-respected health advice.

He is also the host of the Just One Thing health podcast for the BBC, where he “reveals scientifically proven top tips to change your life”.

The British TV presenter is famously credited for the Fast 800 diet, also known as the 5:2 diet which involves fasting for two days per week.