The popular middle distance event features a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile cycle, and 13.1-mile run.

Entries for this year's event have doubled since last year, increasing to a record 1,000 for 2024, up 650 from last year.

There are road closures throughout the area while the event takes place

The day began at 10am with swimmers entering the water from the Parrog slipway.

The pro men and women led the field, followed by the amateurs, and they completed two laps of the course before heading through the transition area to pick up their bikes.

The 56-mile closed road cycle course takes in two laps between Fishguard and St Davids.

Once off the bikes, the athletes embark on their 13.1 mile scenic run over three laps, and there is sure to be lots of spectator support as the runners make its way through Fishguard town centre.

Crowds who have turned out in force to support the event are appreciating the bars and activities provided by local establishments along the route.

Challenge Wales is organised by Pembrokeshire-based Activity Wales Events.

And at the the finish line on Goodwick Parrog, an expo, food trucks, live music, massages, and a bar will keep the atmosphere pumping from the first athlete to the last