The economy charter ferry Norbay was put on the Pembroke to Rosslare run by Irish Ferries at the end of January.

The 17,464 tonne P&O vessel proved unpopular with many because of her limited passenger facilities, no lifts and refusal to take foot passengers or cyclists.

Norbay is pictured on her final daylight sailing on the Pembroke to Rosslare route on Monday June 2. (Image: Dan King)

Irish Ferries confirmed last month that the Norbay is to be replaced on the route by the roll-on, roll-off cruise ferry, the Isle of Innisfree.

Andrew Sheen, managing director at Irish Ferries, said at the time: “The addition of the Isle of Innisfree on the Rosslare Pembroke route is a sign of our ongoing commitment to these routes, and ensuring we offer our freight and passenger customers quality service for these important connections between Britain and Ireland.

“We look forward to welcoming passengers on board to experience our award-winning hospitality and service.”

The Isle of Innisfree will be sailing from Pembroke by the end of the month. (Image: Irish Ferries)

However, the 1992-built Isle of Innisfree – with capacity for 1,140 passengers, 83 freight vehicles or 600 cars – is not timetabled to sail from Pembroke until the end of this month and is currently sailing on the Dover to Calais route.

The gap has been plugged by the temporary return to Pembrokeshire of the Oscar Wilde which for six months was Norbay’s predecessor on the Pembroke to Rosslare route.

The Oscar Wilde is currently on the route. (Image: Luke Wilson)

With space for 2,080 people, Oscar Wilde has the largest passenger capacity of any vessel on the Irish Sea.

She took over Pembroke to Rosslare sailings from Norbay at the beginning of June, and is timetabled to operate on the route until Thursday June 27,

She will then be replaced by the Isle of Innisfree which will make her first sailing on the route on Friday June 28.

The news of Norbay’s replacement and management team changes at Stena Line, which operates out of Fishguard, were recently hailed as ‘enormously positive’ development for ferry services between Pembrokeshire and Ireland.