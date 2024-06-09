Previously, a body was found in a treacherous area on the Island of Symi during the search.

Dr Mosley had reportedly set off on a walk from Saint Nikolas Beach at about 1.30pm (local time) but failed to return home.

It was later confirmed that the body was that of the 67-year-old author and broadcaster.

Tributes pour in for Dr Michael Mosley after body found on Greek island

Well-known faces from across the entertainment industry have taken to social media to share tributes to Dr Michael Mosley.

Discussing the sad discovery, TV chef Jamie Oliver said: “Rest in peace Michael Mosley…. Absolutely devastating news about the sad loss of fellow tv presenter Micheal Mosley today.

“What a wonderfully sweet, kind and gentle man he was. he did such a lot of good for public health with his TV shows and research. He was a curious investigator, producer and presenter and often changed the conversation around many public health issues for the better. He will be sadly missed….love and thoughts to Claire and all of his family. jamie o xx.”

Martin Kemp added: “Michael Mosley, So sad, I have spent so many hours watching and loving his work!

“I was praying for a different outcome! My love goes out to all his family.”

TalkTV's Julia Hartley-Brewer said: "This is very sad news. I interviewed Michael Mosley a few times about his Fast800 diet and he was an absolutely lovely man. My condolences to his family."

Katie Price simply added: "RIP", while Piers Morgan shared: "Body found in search for TV doctor Michael Mosley on Greek island of Symi. Very sad development."

Michael Mosley’s wife Clare Bailey Mosley also shared a tribute to her husband, writing: "I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together."