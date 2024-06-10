Finding ways to safely deter foxes from a property is a common chore for people across the country with several natural and man-made solutions available.

With that said, here is how you can keep foxes away from your garden without causing them any harm.

How do I stop foxes coming into my garden?





Keeping food sources out of reach is a good way to get rid of foxes from your garden (Canva) (Image: Canva)

There are many ways you can discourage foxes from going through or residing in your garden.

According to William James & Co, this can be done by removing any potential food sources from your garden as foxes are notorious bin raiders and scavengers.

You could purchase a bin storage unit to make it harder to access and consider moving any bird feeder you have out of reach so that foxes are not tempted by this as well.

It is recommended that you hang your bird feeder at least five feet off the ground and keep it away from shrubs or trees that may provide access to the foxes.

You may also want to consider making sure there are no access points to your garden.

You can start by looking for any cracks in your walls or fences before using objects or netting to block them.

If these measures do not work, it may be worth looking into scents and technology (including ultrasonic pest repellers) to deter fox activity.

What smells will keep foxes away?





Foxes are deterred by the smell of oranges (Canva) (Image: Canva)

Miss Ollie's Pest Control says there are a number of smells that deter foxes with these including:

Peppermint oil

Orange peels

White vinegar

Tea bags

Hot and chilli peppers

Ground or cayenne pepper

Garlic

Cinnamon

Curry

Human scents

Dog and wolf urine

Mothballs

Ammonia

The site explains that items like peppermint oil and orange peels can be placed along your fence or wall to keep the foxes at bay.

Similarly, white vinegar and similar liquids can be sprayed on buildings and equipment on your property.