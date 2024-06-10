Davies, Booth, Adam Thomas, Jordan Ball and Jake Ball appeared in the dock at Swansea Crown Court charged with robbery.

It was alleged that the men stole two TAG watches, one Breitling watch, and one Radar watch – worth a total of £1,800 – from a man’s address on New Road in Llanelli on December 24, 2021.

Davies, 22, of Tir Becca in Tumble, signed for Ospreys from Jersey Reds last July, having come through the ranks at Scarlets. He made 13 appearances in the United Rugby Championship this season, and has been capped at U20 level for Wales.

23-year-old Booth, of Pyatts Nest in Saundersfoot, played his junior rugby at Tenby United RFC before being picked up by Scarlets. He made his competitive debut for Scarlets in the Pro14 against Edinburgh in February 2020, and has also been capped at Wales U20 level. He is no longer a Scarlets player.

Booth; Davies; 24-year-old Thomas, of Heol Waunyclun in Trimsaran; Jordan Ball, also 24, of Maes Y Glo in Llanelli; and Jake Ball, 21, also of Maes Y Glo in Llanelli, all pleaded not guilty to robbery.

They were each re-admitted to bail, and will face a trial on November 18.