The iconic planes were travelling en-route from RAF Valley to Portsmouth’s Armed Forces Day on Southsea Common via Bournemouth.

The route saw one of the world's premier aerobatic display teams fly from RAF Valley on Anglesey via north Wales and Ceredigion before flying over Fishguard and Scleddau and heading to St Davids Airfield where they turned.

They then flew to Little Haven and turned again before flying over Haverfordwest and then out of the county.

Although it was a ‘blink and you will miss it moment, camera club member Gary Thomas of New View Pembrokeshire managed to get these stunning shots.

This year marks the Red Arrows’ 60th anniversary. To mark this the nine Hawk T1 aircraft have special artwork on the side and tailfin of each jet.

By the beginning of 2024 – the team's 60th season, the Red Arrows had flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries.

If you managed to snap the Red Arrows as they flew across the county and want to share your shots, add your pictures to the comments below.