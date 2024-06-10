Officers say the altercation took place between an older woman and a younger woman outside a property on Cardigan Road, Haverfordwest at around 8:25 am on Monday, June 3.

Anybody who Did you witness the confrontation or has information that could assist the police investigation is asked to get in touch.

You can do this by ringing 101, emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, direct messaging Dyfed-Powys Police on social media or visiting https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline .

In all cases quote reference number 24*495357.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing , use the textphone service 18000