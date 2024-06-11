The1,000 participants aged 16 to 78 setting off for a sea swim in Goodwick Bay to the sound of fireworks, flares and pumping music as well as the cheers of an enormous crowd was a sight to behold.

After two laps of the bay, participants ran to the nearby Phoenix Centre, stripping off their wetsuits as they went, to take part in a the 56-mile cycle lap on the A487 between Fishguard and St Davids.

The athletes then topped it all off with a 13.1-mile run which took them into the centre of Fishguard, round the marine walk and out on the breakwater and back.

This year there was also a shorter sprint distance triathlon so that athletes of all abilities could take part.

Also, for the first time this year a part of Fishguard town centre was closed to vehicles allowing a car free stretch of the run through the streets of the town. Local cafes and pubs put chairs and tables out on the pavements and owners and patrons got into the spirit cheering the athletes on.

The race saw two first-time wins in both the women’s and men’s categories.

Picture: Challenge Family/ Twitter

In the women’s, British athlete Daisy Davies celebrated her first professional win with a time of 4:37:45, Abi Bedwell came second with a time of 4:44:56 and Rosie Weston third at 4:46:19.

Picture: Challenge Family/ Twitter

The men’s race too saw a first time winner with Harry Palmer coming in at 3:56:12. He was followed by Will Draper with a time of 3:59:45 and Joshua Lewis at 4:00:42.