Wood is the most popular flooring option in the country since it can come in a vast array of colours and patterns.

As a result, 80% of estate agents agree that wooden flooring can increase a property's value from between 1% and 10%, according to a recent study by the National Wood Flooring Association.

If your home is valued at £250,000, installing wooden floors means you could add between £2,500 and £25,000 to its valuation.

Since they bring so much value to our properties, one expert has explained exactly how we should be protecting and maintaining them.

Ray White of Ray White Builders, has outlined how to clean a wooden floor without causing any scuffs or scratches and how to remove scratches from wooden flooring.

How do you clean hardwood floors without scratching them?





The expert has created a step-by-step guide that you need to follow in order to keep your wooden floors in top condition.

Gather the right tools and supplies

Like with every DIY job, it’s essential that you have the right tools at your disposal before you begin.

You’ll need a soft-bristled broom, a vacuum cleaner with a hardwood floor attachment, a microfibre mop, and a pH-neutral wood floor cleaner. It’s crucial that you avoid using abrasive materials or harsh chemicals that can damage the finish.

Regular sweeping and vacuuming

Once you have gathered the correct equipment, you need to begin the cleaning process by sweeping the floor with your soft-bristled broom to remove any loose dirt and debris.

This is crucial as grit can act like sandpaper underfoot, scratching the surface and causing significant damage.

After you have finished sweeping, it’s time to get the vacuum cleaner out.

Using the hardwood floor attachment, you will be able to pick up finer particles but make sure the vacuum’s wheels and beater bar are free of debris to prevent scratches.

Mopping with care

Now all the loose dirt has been swept up, it’s time to mop. Use a damp (not wet) microfibre mop for this, as excess water can seep into the seams and cause damage over time.

Simply dilute a small amount of pH-neutral wood floor cleaner in water, according to the product instructions before lightly dampening the mop and go over the floor, following the grain of the wood.

Avoid soaking the floor and never use steam mops, as the high heat and moisture can harm the finish.

Address spills immediately

It may seem obvious, but it’s important that you wipe up any spilt drinks or food as soon as they occur using a soft, dry cloth.

If you spill sticky substances on your wooden floor (which may happen on a regular basis if you have a young family), then you need to dampen the cloth slightly with water and gently rub the area.

By acting quickly, you can prevent the moisture from seeping into the wood and causing damage.

How to remove scratches from wooden floors

Identify the type of scratch

You may think all scratches are the same, but that’s not the case, and the first task you need to carry out when attempting to remove blemishes from wooden floors is to determine the severity of the scratch.

Light surface scratches are less invasive and can often be fixed easily, while deeper scratches that penetrate the finish and reach the wood may require more effort and possibly professional help.

Light surface scratches

If you are lucky and your wooden floor only has a minor scratch, a simple DIY solution can work wonders:

Walnut Method

Simply rub a shelled walnut over the scratch in a circular motion and watch a minor natural miracle occur.

The natural oils from the nut can help blend the scratch with the surrounding wood, making it look as good as new.

Crayon Method

Children may be the cause of some of your scratches, but they can also help to solve the issue.

If the scratch is light enough, you can match a wax crayon to your floor colour and rub it over the scratch.

Once you have done that, buff the area with a soft cloth to blend the wax into the wood and stand back and admire your (or your child’s) handiwork.

Deeper scratches

If you are one of the unfortunate ones who has deeper scratches in their wooden floors, then a more intensive treatment is required.

Wood Filler

Wood filler is one of the most common and effective methods for fixing deep scratches.

It’s important that you clean the scratched area thoroughly before applying the wood filler, though, and select a product that matches your floor’s colour.

Now your floor is clean, apply the wood filler and let it dry. Once your floor has dried, sand it gently with fine-grit sandpaper until the surface is smooth and then wipe away dust and apply a matching finish to blend the repair.

Recommended reading

Sanding and Refinishing

If your wooden floor has extensive damage, then you may need to sand and refinish the affected area.

You’ll need to sand down the entire section, re-stain it, and then apply a protective finish.

This process should be within most people’s DIY skillset, but if you’re unsure of what to do or how to do it, then it’s best left to professionals.