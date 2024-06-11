Firefighters from Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Pembroke Dock and Carmarthen Fire Stations were called to an incident on St Peter’s Road in Milford Haven at 8.53am on Friday, June 7.

The fire crews responded to a tyre fire which had spread to a building in close proximity.

The blaze in a pile of tyres had had spread to the first floor of a nearby two-storey industrial garage, causing damage to its roof structure. Two vehicles inside the garage were also destroyed in the fire.

Firefighters spent more than three and a half hours fighting the blaze, using one turntable ladder appliance, two hose reel jets, foam and two thermal imaging cameras and four breathing apparatus sets.

The last fire crews left the scene at 12.36pm.