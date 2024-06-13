The Thomas family of Llangoedmor near Cardigan is marking five big birthdays this year.

(Image: Wyn Thomas)

Oldest brother Wyn is celebrating his 60th birthday in October while his younger sibling Huw and wife Anwen both turn 50 this year. Their children Steffan and Elis also have big birthdays this year, turning 21 and 18 respectively.

To help mark this momentous year middle brother Jeff who’s been in the RAF for more than 30 years requested that the world-famous flight display team adjusted it’s path from RAF Valley at the weekend so that it flew directly over the family home at Croesyllan, Llangoedmor in the battle V formation.

(Image: Wyn Thomas)

This is not the first time that the Red Arrows has helped the family celebrate big birthdays. Jeff, who is now retired but continues to work with the RAF as civilian contractor, was also able to arrange a fly-by more than 20 years ago when his parents turned 70.

On that occasion the aerial acrobats also turned on their red, white and blue some as they went by. This wasn’t possible on Saturday but it was still a memorable occasion.

Wyn and his friends and family used the fly-by to stage an impromptu birthday picnic near Cardigan showground with cake and refreshments, giving them a longer view of the Red Arrows flying over Cardigan and over his brother’s house.

(Image: Wyn Thomas)

“They did a little bit of a diversion to fly over my brother’s house in Llangoadmor,” said Wyn.

“My brother Jeff has been a team member for more than three decades and put in a special request for them to fly directly above my brother’s house.

“It was great. It worked out well. This is a big year for us and this was the start of the celebrations.”

(Image: Wyn Thomas)