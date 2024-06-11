As part of constituency changes, Pembrokeshire’s previous seats of Preseli Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, are now no more.

As part of the changes, bits of north Pembrokeshire – including St Davids and– are joining the new Mid and South Pembrokeshire constituency.

Mid and South Pembrokeshire covers Letterston, Solva and St Davids down to Hundleton and Tenby, stretching eastwards to Amroth, Narberth and Lampeter Velfrey

Other parts of the north of the county are now in the new Ceredigion Preseli constituency; areas including Fishguard, Crymych and Maenclochog joining with Ceredigion.

Those wishing to stand in July’s UK Parliamentary Election had until 4pm on June 7 to submit nomination papers.

With a July 4 date set for the general election, the candidates for Mid and South Pembrokeshire are: Hanna Andersen (Women’s Equality Party); Alistair Cameron (Welsh Liberal Democrats); Stephen Crabb (Welsh Conservative); Stuart Marchant (Reform UK); James Purchase (Green Party); Vusi Siphika, (Independent); Cris Tomos (Plaid Cymru); and Henry Tufnell (Welsh Labour).

Addresses given by the candidates are: Hanna Andersen, Cardiff; Alistair Cameron, Stepaside; Stephen Crabb, Wiston; James Marchant, address in the Carmarthen Constituency; Jame Purchase, address in the Mid and South Pembrokeshire Constituency; Vusi Siphika, address in the Mid and South Pembrokeshire Constituency; Cris Tomos, Hermon; Henry Tufnell, address in the Mid and South Pembrokeshire Constituency.

The new Ceredigion Preseli seat extends up past Aberystwyth and also includes Cilgerran, Crymych, St Dogmaels, Fishguard and Llanrhian.

Candidates for that seat are: Ben Lake for Plaid Cymru, Liberal Democrat Mark Williams, Welsh Labour’s Jackie Jones, Conservative Aled Thomas, Tomos Barlow for the Green Party, Karl Robert Pollard for Reform UK, and Taghrid Al-Mawed for the Workers Party of Britain.

Addresses given by the candidates are: Ben Lake, Ciliau Aeron; Mark Williams, Borth; Jackie Jones, address in the Cardiff East constituency; Aled Thomas, Address in Pembrokeshire; Tomos Barlow, Rosser G, Penglais, Aberystwyth; Karl Robert Pollard, address in the Carmarthen constituency; Taghrid Al-Mawed, Borth.

The General Election will be held on July 4 with polling open 7am to 10pm.

Make sure you are registered to vote by June 18. Visit https://www.gov.uk/vote-uk-election

You will also need photographic ID to vote in person.